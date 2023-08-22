Houston crime: 3 teens gang up on store clerk, steal several items

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating three teens that were up to no good last month.

According to authorities, three unknown males entered a convenience store, located at the 2700 block of West Sam Houston South, on July 8, around 5:15 p.m.

Officials said the males walked into the store, grabbed various items from within the store, and then walked out without attempting to pay for them.

The store clerk tried to stop the teens, but was pushed out of the way and was threatened as they left the store.

The teens are all described as follows:

- Suspect #1: Black male, 14 to 17-years-old, 5'6" to 5'9" tall, medium to short afro, wearing a black Pink Floyd shirt.

- Suspect #2: Black male, 14 to 17-years-old, 5'3" to 5'6" tall, short afro bleached blonde hair, and wore glasses.

- Suspect #3: Hispanic male, 14 to 17-years-old, 4'8 to 5’3" tall.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip by clicking here, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.