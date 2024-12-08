Jay-Z accused in sexual assault case involving a minor with Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2000

The Brief Jay-Z has been named alongside Diddy in a lawsuit alleging they drugged and raped a 13-year-old girl in 2000, the incident purportedly occurring after the MTV Video Music Awards. The accuser, referred to as Jane Doe, has not sought money but requested confidential mediation; however, Diddy is already in jail on different charges including racketeering and sex trafficking. Jay-Z and his company label the lawsuit as a blackmail attempt, while attorney Tony Buzbee representing the accuser insists on proceeding with the legal battle, criticizing Jay-Z's actions post-allegations.



Music mogul Sean "Jay-Z" Carter has been named in a lawsuit filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, which alleges that he and rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs drugged and raped a 13-year-old girl in 2000.

The anonymous accuser, identified as Jane Doe in court documents obtained by TMZ, claims the assault happened at an after-party following the MTV Video Music Awards.

A previous lawsuit filed in October only named Combs as the perpetrator. The Bad Boy Records founder remains in jail after being indicted on racketeering and sex trafficking charges in September. He also faces several sexual assault allegations in multiple lawsuits.

According to a statement from Jay-Z's company, Roc Nation, the lawsuit is a blackmail attempt. His full statement:

Full statement from Jay-Z, via Roc Nation on the recent assault accusations against him.

Attorney Tony Buzbee issued a response statement to Fox 26. His full statement:

Mr. Carter previously denied being the one who sued me and my firm. He even filed his frivolous case under a pseudonym. What he fails to say in his recent statement is my firm sent his lawyer a demand letter on behalf of an alleged victim and that victim never demanded a penny from him. Instead, she only sought confidential mediation. Since I sent the letter on her behalf, Mr. Carter has not only sued me, but he has tried to bully and harass me and this plaintiff. His conduct has had the opposite impact. She is emboldened. I’m very proud of her resolve. As far as the allegations in the complaint filed, we will let the filing speak for itself and will litigate the facts in court, not in the media.

