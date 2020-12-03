James Harden's new Houston restaurant 'Thirteen' is hiring

article

Rockets star James Harden has a new fine dining restaurant opening up in Houston and it is hosting a job fair to fill more than 100 positions Thursday and Friday.

Thirteen is looking for restaurant and hospitality workers who have fine dining experience to fill full-time positions that include managers, servers, mixologists, kitchen staff, bussers, barbacks, valet, hostesses, and security.

The job fairs are on Thursday, Dec. 3 and Friday, Dec. 4 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at 1923 Washington Ave.

Hopeful applicants are asked to dress to impress in professional attire and bring a copy of their resume and a valid ID.

Masks will be required, and social distancing will be enforced.

Once Thirteen opens, the restaurant's hours of operation will be from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Tues. - Wed. , 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. Thurs. - Friday, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Sat., and 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant will be closed on Mondays.

Experienced applicants can call 832-305-2582 or email info@thirteenhou.com for more information.