Thirteen, James Harden’s fine dining Midtown restaurant, is kicking off the Holidays with a Red Wine Tasting event this Wednesday, December 7, from 7:00pm-9:00pm.

The event will be hosted by wine connoisseurs, The Walkers, and will include a curated list of four explosive red wines including reds from James Harden’s new signature J-Harden Wines collection and holiday selections from Thirteen’s expansive portfolio of over 2,000 wines from around the world.

Tickets for the Holiday Wine Tasting are $55 and include wine tasting, professional tips and wine education from The Walkers, and Thirteen’s new charcuterie boards. Regular menu Items will be available for purchase as well. Tickets are available under the "Events" tab at https://www.13htx.com.

The Walkers will be pouring two of James Harden’s new wines, the California Cabernet Sauvignon and California Red Blend, at the event. Harden’s new signature wine collection, J-Harden Wines, reflects the iconic 10-time NBA All-Star’s love of wine, fashion, and art, from the flavors to the brightly bearded bottles. He partnered with globally recognized winemakers Jam Shed, part of Australia's Accolade Wines portfolio, to craft his first signature collection.

The entrepreneurial Thirteen owner, now playing in his 14th NBA season, is sharing his wine journey with fans worldwide and hopes to make quality wine more accessible, diverse, and inclusive with his signature collection.

Thirteen, which officially opened at 1911 Bagby Street in March 2021, was founded on Harden’s passion for excellent food and wine and a vision to bring something fresh and unique to the industry and the city he loves. The restaurant blends a beautiful upscale dining restaurant and a good time into one experience, with an exclusive menu created by Executive Chef Tobias Dorzon featuring fresh seafood and dry aged beef, a custom cocktail program by some of the top mixologists in Houston, over 2,000 international wine offerings, a hookah lounge, weekend brunch, and two new outdoor patio experiences coming soon!

Wednesday’s Holiday Wine Tasting Kick-Off is part of a new Wednesday Wine Tastings program at Thirteen.

The first event, held last month, was a sell-out and the restaurant is planning multiple tasting events for the holidays and in the coming months.