Community members gathered at the Texas Southern University School of Law on Thursday to discuss how to protect their loved ones from becoming a statistic in the criminal justice system, particularly those who face time in jail.

The forum was organized in response to the recent deaths of several inmates in Harris County Jail custody. In 2023, 11 inmates died while in jail, and 27 died in 2022. The latest death announced on August 9 involved a "possible presence of narcotics," according to jail officials.

One of the inmates who died in 2022 was 31-year-old Evan Griffin Lee. His mother, Jacilet Griffin, is leading the fight in a class-action lawsuit against the jail, alleging that her son was denied adequate medical care. His death was ruled a homicide.

"Now it's not a silent epidemic," Griffin said at the forum. "I'm glad that I spoke up now."

Griffin said she hopes the forum will help raise awareness of the issue of inmate deaths in Harris County Jail and lead to changes in the way the jail operates.

Sarah R. Guidry, dean of the TSU School of Law, said it's important for community members to know their legal rights.

"I think there's a lack of knowledge," Guidry said. "I think there's a call to action for us as communities to spread that information to bring resources to other community members, and to do our part."

Mental health was also a focal point in the discussion. Many of the inmates who have died in Harris County Jail custody had mental health issues, and their families say they were not receiving the proper care.

"It's so many solutions out there, but no one knows about them," said Shalanda Kent, a mental health advocate. "Or no one's coming to make it front and center. We're doing something over here, you're doing something over there, and we're not doing anything together."

The forum also featured speakers from State Representative Ron Reynolds, John Lewis of the Harris County Public Defender's Office and Community Outreach, and a representative from the Harris County Commissioners Office.

The speakers discussed the need for better oversight of the jail, and more resources for mental health care.

The Earl Carl Institute, a part of the Thurgood Marshall School of Law, will be releasing an informational guide on what to do when a family member is arrested. It will include how to contact and advocate for their loved one who is incarcerated along with phone numbers and websites.

You can find the information on the school's website in the upcoming week here.