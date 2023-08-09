Another Harris County inmate died on Wednesday while in jail custody, officials say.

David Garner, 25, was found unconscious in his cell at Harris County Jail by a detention officer around 10:36 a.m. The officer was delivering lunch when he spotted Garner.

Harris County officials say another detention officer performed CPR on Garner as a Houston Fire Department ambulance crew made its way to the jail. Garner was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:45 a.m.

Officials say evidence from the cell indicated a possible presence of narcotics.

Garner had been in jail since May 27, 2020, for a capital murder charge.

According to the Sheriff’s Office they have recently increased efforts to prevent illegal narcotics in the jail, including increased screening of incoming mail, jail visitors, and employees.

On Monday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared a video message to employees, emphasizing the importance of keeping dangerous drugs out of the jail.

"I know that the vast majority of our teammates chose this noble profession because they want to serve the community they love," Sheriff Gonzalez said. "It’s my job to make sure these people feel safe and secure, and that means ridding our jail of illegal contraband, no matter the source. Moving forward, please know that our commitment to safety for everyone in the jail has never been stronger."

Additional investigators have also been assigned to track the sources of illegal drugs in the jail and file charges when warranted.