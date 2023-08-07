Harris County Jail hit with class action lawsuit over inmate deaths, injuries

Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump announced a lawsuit Monday afternoon against the Harris County jail amid controversy over jail staffing and a number of inmate deaths.

Crump announced the lawsuit accusing the sheriff's office of deliberately neglecting its duty to keep inmates safe.

"Their loved ones who were not convicted, they were not prisoners," Crump said as he addressed the media.

He was joined by former inmates and the families of those who have died inside the Harris County Jail.

"My brother, the oldest of 10, William Curtis Barrett, passed away in the Harris County jail. As of today, we still do not know his cause of death," shared Antoinette Barret.

The 231-page lawsuit is on behalf of 23 people. It includes numerous accusations that range from claims of jail staff beating inmates to unconstitutional policies, a culture of violence among inmates, and understaffing and overcrowding.

"When citizens are in your custody, they are in your care," Crump said.

In February, Crump called for a DOJ investigation into the Harris County jail, Around the same time, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards found the jail non-compliant, citing numerous issues including a shortfall when it comes to health care services and delivering medications.

"What is going on? You have an on-site clinic and people are not getting their medication, what is really going on? It is unacceptable," said Deborah Smith, who says her daughter died in jail after an issue with her diabetes medication.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office released the following statement Monday:

"The Harris County Jail mortality rate so far in 2023 is lower than the overall Texas state jail mortality rate, and lower than the combined death rate of Texas’ five largest urban jails, data shows.



The progress is especially noteworthy because the average stay for a person booked into the Harris County Jail is 195 days, which is about six times longer than the national jail average. The nation’s largest county jail in Los Angeles has documented 26 deaths so far in 2023, compared to 10 in Harris County. Harris County has recorded six fewer deaths in custody this year than at the same point in 2022.



"I’m proud of our Sheriff’s Office team and our partners for their commitment to making our jail as safe as possible for those who live and work there," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "We still have much work to do, but the numbers reveal true progress."



More than a year has passed since the Harris Health System assumed responsibility for providing medical care to people in the jail. At the same time, the county has boosted annual jail medical spending to $93.9 million, a 24% increase since 2021. Harris Health has successfully reduced the amount of time people in jail must wait to see a health care professional, and implemented new systems to ensure timely and accurate distribution of prescription medications.



Earlier this year Harris County Commissioners Court approved $2,000 annual retention stipends for detention officers who stay on the job, and those first payments are set to be made in October. In June, Sheriff Gonzalez told Commissioners Court that his top budget priority for the upcoming fiscal year is a 15% pay increase for detention officers, to bring them more in line with their peers in other Texas jails.



To improve accountability and transparency in the jail operation, Sheriff Gonzalez has ordered implementation of a body-worn camera program in the jail, which will be among the first of its kind in Texas jails. He has also ordered increased screening of employees and visitors entering the jail to prevent the distribution of potentially deadly illegal drugs. Sheriff Gonzalez has also invested more department resources into investigating illegal contraband in the jail.



"These investments and initiatives show that we are serious about improving safety inside the jail," Sheriff Gonzalez said. "The solutions are not simple, but we hold every life in our jail as precious. I want every family that has lost a loved one in the jail to know they have my sincere sympathy and my pledge to continue striving to make our jail even safer."