Houston crime: Accused killer with history of violence arrested

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Polk County, San Jacinto County
17
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:25 AM CST, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:20 AM CST until SAT 9:00 PM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 PM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:34 AM CST until FRI 1:41 AM CST, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:00 AM CST until FRI 10:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:30 AM CST, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
until THU 6:00 AM CST, Colorado County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:40 AM CST, Colorado County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:24 PM CST, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Wharton County
Flood Warning
from WED 12:47 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:02 PM CST until SUN 4:30 PM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Flood Watch
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Cherokee County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from WED 8:53 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Chambers County, Galveston County

Houston crime: Accused killer with history of violence arrested

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

Houston crime: Ex-boyfriend arrested, accused of murdering woman

FOX 26 Reporter Abigail Dye has more on what happened.

HOUSTON - Houston police arrested Algie Mac Washington for the death of his ex-girlfriend.

Washington, 45, is charged with murder after his ex-girlfriend, 23-year-old Jaynice Ferguson, was found shot to death.

RELATED: Houston crime: Police searching for suspect charged with murdering ex-girlfriend

Ferguson's family says she was caring, goal-oriented, God-fearing, and had so much ahead of her. 

Her sister says Washington has said before, "If I can't have her, no one can."

According to police, Ferguson was found unresponsive at 3401 Dunvale Street with at least one gunshot wound by police who were responding to a shooting call. 

Court records say Ferguson's current boyfriend told police Ferguson called her screaming that she had been shot by Washington.

That boyfriend says he got to the complex, found Ferguson, and carried her into their apartment. 

The records say Ferguson lost consciousness for a short time. But once paramedics arrived, they helped her re-gain consciousness. 

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The records say that she told an officer in the back of the ambulance that her ex-boyfreind was the one who shot her. 

Ferguson was pronounced dead at the hospital at 8:13 p.m. from loss of blood. 

Washington has multiple previous convictions, four of which include Ferguson as the victim. One document says that Washington punched her in the face and threatened her with scissors. 

A state representative said in court that he's even sent Ferguson to the hospital, "In this case, the officer referenced another case where the [victim] was hospitalized after he beat her with a wooden board."

"It was a continuous pattern of violence predicated on this woman who paid the ultimate price," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

He says though Washington has been convicted of assault multiple times, he's only spent a year in jail. 

"I can't imagine how terrified she must have been when this guy was released from jail in 2023," he said. 

Houston police and SWAT responded to the 2500 block of Winrock Street on Wednesday where Washington was apprehended and then taken to Harris County Jail. His bond is $1 million. 

If you or anyone is struggling with domestic abuse, reach out for help. The most dangerous time of an abusive relationship is when the victim leaves. A proper safety plan could save a life. You can call 800-799-7233 any time or click here for more resources.  