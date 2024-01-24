Houston crime: Accused killer with history of violence arrested

Houston police arrested Algie Mac Washington for the death of his ex-girlfriend.

Washington, 45, is charged with murder after his ex-girlfriend, 23-year-old Jaynice Ferguson, was found shot to death.

Ferguson's family says she was caring, goal-oriented, God-fearing, and had so much ahead of her.

Her sister says Washington has said before, "If I can't have her, no one can."

According to police, Ferguson was found unresponsive at 3401 Dunvale Street with at least one gunshot wound by police who were responding to a shooting call.

Court records say Ferguson's current boyfriend told police Ferguson called her screaming that she had been shot by Washington.

That boyfriend says he got to the complex, found Ferguson, and carried her into their apartment.

The records say Ferguson lost consciousness for a short time. But once paramedics arrived, they helped her re-gain consciousness.

The records say that she told an officer in the back of the ambulance that her ex-boyfreind was the one who shot her.

Ferguson was pronounced dead at the hospital at 8:13 p.m. from loss of blood.

Washington has multiple previous convictions, four of which include Ferguson as the victim. One document says that Washington punched her in the face and threatened her with scissors.

A state representative said in court that he's even sent Ferguson to the hospital, "In this case, the officer referenced another case where the [victim] was hospitalized after he beat her with a wooden board."

"It was a continuous pattern of violence predicated on this woman who paid the ultimate price," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

He says though Washington has been convicted of assault multiple times, he's only spent a year in jail.

"I can't imagine how terrified she must have been when this guy was released from jail in 2023," he said.

Houston police and SWAT responded to the 2500 block of Winrock Street on Wednesday where Washington was apprehended and then taken to Harris County Jail. His bond is $1 million.

If you or anyone is struggling with domestic abuse, reach out for help. The most dangerous time of an abusive relationship is when the victim leaves. A proper safety plan could save a life. You can call 800-799-7233 any time or click here for more resources.