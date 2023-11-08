Shepard Chemical Plant Fire: Residents react to morning explosion

A number of residents who live in Shepherd, near the Sound Resource Solutions plant where the explosion happened, are still without electricity in San Jacinto County.

Several residents who almost share a backyard with the business say their electricity went out just minutes after the explosion, and a host of other issues followed, such as thick smoke, and a chemical odor hovering over their homes. They say they feared the flames would soon follow.

"We were extremely nervous. (How many explosions did you hear?) I heard a bunch of popping. It sounded like loud claps just like boom, boom," explains resident Lane McMaster, who owns Big Time White Tails and Exotics company.

He says it was unnerving that the fire threatened his home and his business, a deer ranch where he has more than 500 animals.

"We were more afraid it would get our deer, because that's our livelihood. That's how we make a living. If something were to happen to them, we wouldn't have the house. I could see flames just over top of the trees. That's why we thought man this is getting really close to us," McMaster explains.

"Our house is maybe 500 yards, at the most from the business. Instantly, I thought we've got to get out of here, because our property and our house is about to burn. I could smell, and I could feel the heat from the flames, and I could see the fire and my throat started burning," says resident Charlotte See.

"It sounded a lot like thunder and the plume got very dark. We live probably, what a mile through the woods, not even that. Yeah, we're pretty close," adds husband and wife Jason and Shelly Bland, who say the strong chemical odor actually also was a huge issue a day earlier even before the fire.

"Yesterday morning I stepped outside. I immediately had adverse effects to it with my sinuses burning and my nose and my eyes. At one point, I had a headache and was dizzy," says Mrs. Bland.

Even as residents evacuated or sheltered in place, some who were just trying to drive through on Highway 59 soon learned the fire also caused the freeway to be shutdown.

"By the time I knew it was closed, we were stuck, and I have hazmat. So, I can't take these small roads. I have to go all the way back. (You're carrying hazardous materials?) Yes, so I can't take these roads for the detour. I have to go all the way back to Houston," says Truck Driver Steven McNeil, who's headed to make a delivery in Ohio.

Fortunately, no homes caught fire. As for the residents without power, they say they're not sure if they will be without electricity for a few hours or several days.