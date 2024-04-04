In a Breaking Bond report last month, we told you about 26-year-old Aubry Dnel Davis.

"Miss Davis has been arrested 30-something times," said Montgomery County Sheriff's Detective Tony Madison.

SUGGESTED: NTSB report on United Airlines plane skidding off runway at Bush Airport

Davis had the most bonds we had ever seen. 16 in about a year's time.

Police say Davis and Tyra Dale Goff ran over a Subway employee who chased after them following a robbery.

"Goff was the operator of the vehicle, Davis was the passenger," Madison said.

The 20-year-old Goff, who has been arrested more than 20 times, is now wanted in a string of robberies with Aaliyah Michelle Dues.

Dues has active warrants in Harris County for violent offenses.

"One involving a family member she struck with a hammer," the detective said. "Then another one where she confronted her ex-boyfriend's current girlfriend and fired a weapon at him and her."

During a robbery in The Woodlands, police say the pair assaulted a woman at 6 a.m. as she walked into her job.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

"They physically assaulted her, took her purse, and her personal belongings," said Madison.

Within minutes, the two women are seen using the victims' credit card at multiple locations in Harris County.

Three and a half hours later, the pair allegedly robbed an 81-year-old woman in Pearland.

"Taking her purse from her, and striking her in the face, and dragging her across the parking lot before people intervened on her behalf to help her," Madison said.

Authorities say these two women committed 10 felonies across three different counties in a span of just four hours.

If you have any information about Goff and or Dues, police say don't confront them due to their violent behavior. Call your local law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers if you've seen them.