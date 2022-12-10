article

Authorities in Montgomery County are investigating a horrific incident, where human remains were found in a charred vehicle overnight Saturday.

Deputies with the Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office and the South Montgomery Fire Dept. were called around 5 a.m. to a vehicle fire in the 10800 block of Sleepy Hollow Rd. The area, we're told is a "new construction area," officials said in a press release.

(Photo courtesy of video provided by Scott Engle via i45NOW)

That's where deputies found human remains inside the burned vehicle. Immediate identification of the remains was not released, as of this writing.

No additional information has been provided by officials at this time, but an investigation is underway. For those that have any information on this incident, authorities are asking for them to contact the Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 (press Option 3) or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1800-392-STOP and refer to case #22A363258.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.