Big events in Houston bring a lot of entertainment and activities, but traffic and parking can be a downside. Some people try to avoid parking fees, but that might risk their safety.

The Houston Police Department spoke with FOX 26 and provided safety tips in light of a recent robbery.

Brandon Castillo, a local resident, said he was willing to pay the $25 parking fee instead of risking his life.

"A mile away may not seem far, but you never know what's around in the surrounding areas," Castillo said.

Another resident, Anthony Gayle, remarked on how risky it can be to park miles away from the venue without proper lighting.

"It’s always a sketchy situation when you are parking miles from somewhere without the proper lighting," Gayle said.

Last night, a man was shot during a robbery near NRG Park upon his return from the rodeo. He refused to surrender his belongings when he found his car had been burglarized and was shot.

Sr. Police Officer, Roderick Stanfield advises the public to cooperate in case of a robbery.

"If someone is trying to rob you, they may have a weapon. At that point, you want to give up what you have - it's not worth losing your life for property," Stanfield said.

HPD advises the public not to fight back or pull away in dangerous situations. Recommendations include taking a mental note of the suspect and their appearance and reporting to the police immediately.

The rodeo has provided alternatives such as taking a metro bus, designating an entire parking lot for ride-share programs like Uber or Lyft, and there are parking lots where people can pay in a safe designated area.

Bridget Hilby, an elderly local, added, "I never put myself in risky situations."

Police are still investigating the robbery. Meanwhile, the victim who was shot during the incident survived the attack and is in stable condition.