A man was shot during a robbery after leaving the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and returning to his vehicle, which was parked about a mile away, police say.

The shooting did not occur at NRG Park but in the 8900 block of Interchange, south of I-610, on Wednesday night.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to police, a man and a woman left the rodeo and returned to their vehicle parked on Interchange to find that it had been burglarized.

While they were assessing the damage, they were reportedly approached by a male suspect who asked to use their cell phone, and they said no.

The suspect left but returned a few minutes later with a handgun, police say.

According to authorities, the suspect demanded the man’s crossbody bag, and there was a tussle.

Houston police investigate a robbery and shooting on Interchange.

MORE NEWS: Harris County child, woman injured after apartment shooting

Police say the suspect ended up shooting the man at least twice in the torso. He was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

The suspect fled on foot. Police described him only as an African American male who is missing a shoe.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division or Crime Stoppers.