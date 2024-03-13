Harris County authorities are investigating a shooting in northwest Houston on Wednesday which wounded a child.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says units responded to 8750 Point Park at the Point Northwest Apartments after a 3-year-old adult and woman were shot following an altercation.

A man was also found at a different location with a gunshot wound and it is unknown if it was connected to the initial scene.

According to officials, all three were taken to local hospitals and are in fair condition.

Harris County authorities are also investigating a scene at 16000 West Road near Telgue where it appeared a car was dumped.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.