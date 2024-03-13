The Houston Police Department is reporting that a 3-year-old child, who was injured in a crash last week, has died.

Officials said the crash occurred at 10200 North Freeway service road, just after 8 p.m.

SUGGESTED: Houston Mayor forms committee to review HPD's handling of 250,000+ suspended incident reports

Authorities said the drivers of a white Ford F-350 pickup truck and a white Toyota Sienna were involved in a crash near West Gulf Bank Road and Sweetwater Lane.

Officials said the driver of the Toyota, a 41-year-old man, was working for a rideshare company and had three people, a 3-year-old child, the child's 35-year-old mother, and 44-year-old father, in the backseat.

It's believed a 26-year-old male driver of the Ford pickup struck the Toyota from behind then fled the scene.

The Toyota then drove after the Ford into a nearby parking lot, then onto the North Freeway service road.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Officials stated that at the intersection of the North Freeway and West Road, the Toyota and Ford collided, which caused the Toyota to leave the roadway and strike the traffic control box at the southwest corner of the intersection.

The 3-year-old child and her father were both injured at the scene, and an unknown witness took the child and her mother to an emergency room. The child was later taken to Texas Children's Hospital. The father was also taken to the hospital by the Houston Fire Department.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Officials said the driver of the Ford that left the scene was stopped by a witness and showed signs of intoxication and consented to a blood draw.

The initial investigation revealed conflicting statements by both parties, officials said.

Houston police said the case will be presented to a grand jury for review.