HPD: 2 children injured by debris during road rage shooting in north Houston

Police say two young children were injured by debris when someone shot at the SUV they were in during a road rage incident in north Houston.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of the 610 North Loop West.

Police say the children were riding in an SUV on the freeway, and the suspect was trying to merge into the lane the SUV was in.

According to HPD, there was a verbal altercation between the suspect and the SUV driver. Police say the suspect then pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the SUV.

One of the windows was shattered, and the glass reportedly hit a 9-year-old girl in the neck. Police say a 6-month-old boy was also scratched in the head by debris.

The two children were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say the suspect was driving a 2-door red Acura with paper tags.

