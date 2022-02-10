"How do you go to sleep at night?' Uncle of 9-year-old shot in the head speaks out

The family of 9-year-old Ashanti Grant, who was shot in the head in an apparent road rage shooting this week, is now speaking out. They tell us they’re on a mission to help police find the suspect or suspects involved.

Ashanti’s Uncle, Larry Grant, says his young niece has improved from critical to stable, but doctors have placed her in a medically induced coma to help with the swelling to her brain.

"They said that she has small damage to the brain," said Grant.

RELATED: Girl, 9, shot in the head in Houston during possible road rage incident: police

Houston police say the family was driving to the grocery store Tuesday night, heading north on I-59 when the suspects' car, a white GMC Denali truck new model, cut them off. The suspect then fired shots into the car.

At this time, the uncle says the family is unsure what the long-term effect will be.

"They won’t know until the swelling goes down, and they can run some tests on the brain and see how much damage it really did cause," said Grant. "They say it is a 72-hour window, so we are hoping maybe by tomorrow we can get some answers."

The Grant family has set up a GoFundMe account, now facing medical bills they did not anticipate. But they tell FOX 26, fake accounts are being created as people try to profit off their tragedy.

If you would like to donate, click here.