HPD: 9-year-old girl shot in the head following road rage type fight in SW Houston

A 9-year-old girl was taken to the hospital following an evening shooting in southwest Houston, police said.



According to Houston police, the shooting occurred on the 7400 block of Fondren Road, just before 9:15 p.m.

Houston police said preliminary information revealed a family was traveling on the Southwest Freeway service road when another vehicle got into a road rage type altercation with them.



At some point, officers said the suspect fired shots at the family’s vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle fled the scene.



The family vehicle stopped at a gas station and called authorities for help.

Authorities said the 9-year-old girl was shot in the head.



Her condition is unknown.

