Houston's law enforcement taking proactive safety steps ahead of Pride parade

Pride Houston 365, along with city officials, are getting ready for Parade Day on the 25, which is expected to bring hundreds of thousands downtown for the day-long events.

"We have 160 floats this year, it’s going to be massive," said Heather Taylor, Pride Houston 365.

Houston's law enforcement is taking proactive safety steps in light of a plot foiled by police in Idaho over the weekend.

Coeur D'Alene Police Chief Lee White says 31 members of the white nationalist hate group called ‘Patriot Front’ were arrested. They were planning to disrupt a pride event over the weekend.

"We made the decision to stop them prior to them getting downtown to prevent a riot from happening," said White. "I think some of us were a bit surprised by the level of preparation we saw."

The members were found hiding inside a U-Haul truck. Police say a concerned citizen called in the tip.

Seven members of the group are from Texas, including a Conroe man, Robert Benjamin Whitted, 22.

"We work very closely with pride to ensure the safety of everyone who goes to those events," said Alan Rosen, Pct 1. "This year, we are going to be prepared. There will be things that you see and things that you won't see."

Houston Pride tells FOX 26, they already had an emergency response plan in place. But after the event in Idaho, they met again to maximize their security effort. There will be seven different agencies, all working intertwined.

"All of them will work together; they are going to have integrated communication, so they will all be in each other's ears," said Taylor.

Houston Pride is the third-largest in the nation just behind New York and LA.

Organizers say in 2018, the events brought in around 800,000 people. This year, after being canceled due to COVID-19 for two years, they anticipate hitting a million.

Pride Houston 365 says there are some Dos and Don'ts for safety. For that list and more about events, click here.