More than 80 million Americans are dealing with hair loss, and it's not just men. 40-percent of women experience it too.

A hair restoration center in Houston is treating the body from head to toe to help regrow hair. Emotions can really flow when it comes to thinning hair or hair falling out, ranging from self-consciousness to frustration and embarrassment. Barbara Tabb was feeling so helpless about her hair falling out, she started praying about it. "I can see through my hair. I can see straight through my scalp. And I'm like, God, you got to do something," reflects Barbara.

Katrina Johnson was experiencing the same thing. "My hair thinning, a little bit of balding, sensitivity. I'm a barber. I get into hair health, not just cutting, so when I started having my own issues, I just knew I had to go further than what I knew and found her, and she's specifically a holistic Trichologist as well," states Katrina. She's referring to Dr. Leola Anifowoshe with Texas Hair Restoration and Wellness Center in northwest Houston. Both ladies came here to get to the root of their problem. "It's primarily different for everyone, but one thing we've learned here, we don't guess - we test, because we use hair sampling a lot and mineral nutrient testing. Your hair will tell us everything we need to know! I often tell people, the most expensive vitamin you take is the one you don't need," explains Dr. Anifowoshe.

"We did a hair follicle test to assess where I was internally, as far as my Zinc, vitamin C and D levels," says Katrina. Besides determining nutrient deficiencies and food sensitivities, they detoxify hair. "Every week I came in, she started doing the detox because I had a lot of clogged pores, I came in every single week. Since she unclogged my pores, I had trapped hair, so once the pores were unclogged, my hair under here that had stopped growing, they came out like two inches," explains Barbara.

Barbara says also, once she learned tools to reduce stress and supplemented her body, it only took a few months to witness her hair thickening up. Katrina also saw a difference within a few months and continues to drive all the way from Louisiana to regain her luscious locks. "It's not just the products, but it's your day-to-day routine, what you eat, how much water you drink, different types of intakes of things. When she (Dr. Anifowoshe) breaks it down to science, it's iron levels, what's going on in your bloodstream, everything, stress even," says Katrina.

There are many other causes of hair loss that range from autoimmune conditions to product build-ups, hormones, and even genetics. "Here, we do a lot of scalp exfoliating and scalp detoxing. Often people have shampoos, but if you have a blockage they are just not going in," explains Dr. Anifowoshe. She goes on to say that she uses red light therapy and massage to help boost circulation, plus she's treating patients from head to toe in a relaxing atmosphere to help relieve stress. These two ladies say it has really helped them feel as though they feel better with thicker hair. "A thousand times better, a thousand times! My confidence came back," says a smiling Katrina.

Dr. Anifowoshe says she helps people with all types of hair, men or women, so she says if you have a scalp, she can help it. She goes on to tell us that the treatments typically take anywhere from three to 12 months. Genetic hair loss tends to take the longest to treat. For more information on her business, click here.

Also, Katrina encourages everyone to follow her fun hair posts on TikTok @kaykuts