Hold on to your hat! We're under a wind advisory through 4 p.m., and temperatures will get cooler this afternoon, falling into the 50s.

Expect cold nights for the foreseeable future with lows in the 30s every day, then falling into the low to mid 20s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

The MLK Day holiday is looking windy and cold with some light rain and possible sleet.

The latest model runs have been trending slightly less frigid, but still very cold.