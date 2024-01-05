Houston unsolved murder approaches 5-year anniversary

Liz Barraza was getting ready for a garage sale when she was gunned down in front of her Tomball home.

The bizarre and baffling murder is getting media attention again thanks to her parents. Some recent developments have the couple cautiously optimistic an arrest is coming.

"This is our life now and she deserves justice," said Liz's mother Rosemary Nuelle.

It's a life no parent wants.

RELATED: 29-year-old executed while setting up garage sale at her Tomball home, case remains unsolved 4 years later

Spending almost five years speculating on who killed your child.

"We don't know who did this," Rosemary said. Or why.

Jan. 25, 2019, at 6:50 a.m., 29-year-old Liz Barraza was getting ready for a garage sale at her home at 8623 Cedarwalk Drive in Tomball.

A black Nissan Frontier four-door truck pulled up. The truck was seen at 2:00 a.m. in the neighborhood.

"They have about a six or seven-second interaction and they fire four shots point blank killing her," said Liz's father, Robert Nuelle Jr.

The gunman is dressed like a woman but could be a man.

"We don't know, and I don't believe the police know," Rosemary said.

Robert believes Liz's killer was hired. She was shot to death just moments after her husband Sergio left.

"They are literally there at the same time Sergio is leaving," Robert said. "They may have even been behind him at some point."

Why would someone want Liz dead? Police have found nothing in her past to answer that question.

"They can't find any evidence of any infidelity on either part," said Rosemary.

A recent Constable dashcam video uploaded to YouTube has sparked new interest.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

There's also a new Harris County Sheriff's detective assigned to the case. The FBI and Texas Rangers are also investigating.

"We've heard that there's new evidence," Rosemary said. "We don't know what that is."

Liz's parents believe detectives are closer to an arrest than they've ever been.

"If they're willing to drive up in the dark hours of the morning in January and slaughter my beautiful daughter they're willing to kill anybody," Robert said.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $50,000 reward.