Drivers in the Texas Medical Center should plan around some lane closures for the next few months.

Houston Public Works will continue repairs to the underground infrastructure at Main Street and University Boulevard.

During the work, officials say the following temporary lane closures will impact traffic until the end of April:

- Northbound traffic reduced to two lanes on Main St., between Dryden Rd. and University Blvd.

- Westbound and eastbound traffic reduced to one lane in each direction on University Blvd., between Main St. and Fannin St.

- Westbound University Blvd will be closed to traffic between Main St. and Travis St.

Public Works says traffic detour and reduced speed signs have been placed in the area, and those who need to drive through the area should plan accordingly and use an alternate route.

Officials say the repairs are not impacting water service to facilities in the area.