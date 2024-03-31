The northbound lanes of Fairbanks N Houston Road were shut down due to a fatal auto-pedestrian crash.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a female jumped out of a vehicle when she was struck by another vehicle.

The female died from her injuries.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division is en route to the scene.

We will continue to update as more information becomes available.