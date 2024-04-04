The Harris County Toll Road Authority has announced daytime weekend closures along Sam Houston Tollway and U.S. Highway 290.

According to officials, the westbound/eastbound U.S. 290 direct connector ramps to the northbound/southbound Sam Houston Tollway will be closed.

Officials said two right, southbound mainlanes on the Sam Houston Tollway from West Little York Road to the Central Plaza will be closed on Saturday, April 6 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. The West Little York Road entrance ramp will also be closed during that time.

Then on Sunday, the right southbound mainlane on the Sam Houston Tollway from the U.S. 290 interchange to West Little York Road will be closed on Sunday, April 7 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and observe all traffic signs.