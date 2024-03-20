Houston traffic: Closures announced at South Loop, Highway 288

We have a traffic alert for Houston drivers at South Loop and Highway 288 as construction crews are currently working in the area.

According to officials, multiple closures at east/westbound I-610 South Loop, and north/southbound State Highway 288 beginning Wednesday night at 9 p.m. with most closures ending by March 25, and one long-term closure beginning on Friday until further notice.

Officials said crews will be prepping for the reconstruction of the I-610 eastbound connector ramps (C&H) to SH 288 northbound and southbound.

The closures have been coordinated with NRG Stadium. Off-duty police officers will assist with the traffic control.

As one of six Texas Clear Lanes projects in the Houston area, it is designed to improve traffic flow and connectivity, reduce congestion, add capacity, create better connectivity with SH 288, and improve overall mobility in the surrounding area.

Officials said the project, which is situated in South-Central Houston, prioritizes better connectivity between the Medical Center, major event venues such as NRG, Houston Central Business and Museum districts, Historic Third Ward, and multiple colleges and universities. The $117 million project includes reconstruction of main lanes, frontage roads, and the addition of a freeway overpass with eight direct connect tie-ins at I-610/SH 288.

Officials said the eight direct connect tie-ins will complete and link the partially completed connector ramps already built as a part of the SH 288 Express Toll Lane project, completed in July 2022. Completion is expected in mid to late 2025.

Motorists may experience significant delays during the closures and should consider any alternate routes.

Closures are subject to change due to adverse weather.