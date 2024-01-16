Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is a finalist for the 2023 Pepsi® Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award.

Fans have until Feb. 2 to vote for the winner among the six finalists at nfl.com/rookies

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans reacts as he takes the field prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Houston Texans and the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas. ( Expand

The other finalists include Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and Atlanta Falcolns running back Bijan Robinson.

The winner will be recognized during Super Bowl Week in Las Vegas and will receive a custom, Pepsi Zero Sugar-themed trophy.

The NFL says the six finalists were selected for their outstanding performances this season. The results of the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week voting were used to help determine the finalists.