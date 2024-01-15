Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
8
Wind Chill Warning
from MON 1:24 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Walker County, Washington County
Hard Freeze Warning
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Freeze Warning
from MON 3:26 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Galveston Island
Wind Advisory
from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST, Galveston Island
Wind Chill Advisory
from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Wind Chill Advisory
from MON 1:24 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Waller County, Wharton County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 9:00 AM CST, Cherokee County

Houston Texans to face Baltimore Ravens in AFC Divisional Round on Saturday

By
Published 
Houston Texans
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans now know who their next opponent will be in their quest to win the Vince Lombardi trophy. 

The Texans will face the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Saturday. 

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Central time. 

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The matchup comes after the Texans soundly defeated the Cleveland Browns last weekend in the wild card round by a final score of 45-14. 

Houston Texans players talk 45-14 win

The Houston Texans crushing the Cleveland Browns 45-14 in the playoffs is all people are talking about. FOX 26 Sports Director Will Kunkel spoke to players after the game and heard from head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Good luck to the Texans on Saturday! H-Town is rooting for you!