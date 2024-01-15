Houston Texans to face Baltimore Ravens in AFC Divisional Round on Saturday

The Houston Texans now know who their next opponent will be in their quest to win the Vince Lombardi trophy.

The Texans will face the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Saturday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Central time.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The matchup comes after the Texans soundly defeated the Cleveland Browns last weekend in the wild card round by a final score of 45-14.

Good luck to the Texans on Saturday! H-Town is rooting for you!