Houston teen vanishes while wearing ankle monitor, family believes he's no longer alive

FOX 26 is dedicated to shining a light on the thousands of people who go missing from the greater Houston area. We spoke with a mother desperately seeking closure after her 19-year-old son vanished while wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor.

"He gave me a hug, he said mom I love you; I'll see you later," said Conception Moreno, as she reflected on the last time she saw her son.

19-year-old Alexander Silva, III goes by the nickname A.J. The last time his mother saw him was on April 5, 2021.

Silva was out on bond and wearing an ankle monitor at the time of his disappearance.

From April 11 to April 16, records show there were violations reported on Silva's ankle monitor.

"It shows that it was tampered with on the 14th of April, but then it goes completely off on the 15th, comes back on, on the 16th, and then it shows he's at a warehouse for 41 hours," Moreno explained.

On April 17 at 11:49 p.m. Silva's monitor went completely dark and never came back on.

"We have not seen or heard from him in over a year, that's not A.J. He is going to text or call somebody; he's going to be on social media," said Moreno.

She continued, "My son, he's a social butterfly; no matter what he's doing he's live on Facebook," said Moreno.

Moreno filed a missing person's report on May 6, 2021. The family also hired a private investigator and went out to the warehouse on Lumberdale where Silva's monitor was pinged for 41 hours.

"Every weekend there's a party in the middle of these warehouses," Moreno explained.

While casing the area, the family says they ran into a woman, who claimed she witnessed someone murder Silva during one of those parties.

"She said she saw a young man matching my son's description running through these little containers they have out there; a dark-skinned person was running after him with a gun, and when they got to the fence he shot him in the head, and the stomach," Moreno said.

Houston police investigated the claims, they told FOX 26 that the woman changed her story and was not a credible witness.

The case remains a missing person investigation.

Moreno says she doesn't believe that her son is still alive. She says waking up every day for the past year not knowing what happened to her son is unbearable.

"Each day I wake up, and I'm expecting a phone call, like hey mom, and I look at my phone, that's the first thing I do is look at my phone," Moreno said.

Moreno says she hopes anyone who knows what happened to her son will find it in their hearts to come forward and give her the closure she so desperately needs.

"Just say what happened to my son, or where a body is at," she pleaded.

Anyone with information that can help solve the disappearance of A.J. Silva, should call Houston Police at (713) 884-3131, or you can submit a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (713) 521-4600.

You can also visit the Texas Center for the Missing online by clicking here.