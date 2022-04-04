Due to ongoing safety concerns involving the case, the subject of this interview has asked her name not be included. We appreciate your understanding as we work to ensure our series does not hinder the safety or progress made by the families searching for their loved ones.

Lopaz Richardson was last seen in Rosenberg, Texas on July 5, 2021. He had just opened a tattoo shop. Now, his wife is sitting down with FOX 26 Anchor Kaitlin Monte in hopes of getting public support to solve the case of his disappearance.

"We had been together since college," says the wife of Lopaz Richardson. "I couldn't eat. I couldn't sleep. I was out looking on the ground with some of his family, and my best friend, searching downtown in the Rosenberg area, and the area where they found his truck abandoned," his wife recalls.

Lopaz's pickup truck was located five hours away, in the woods near train tracks of a small town by the Texas-Oklahoma border, where Lopaz had no known ties.



"Initially, they told us there was nothing in his vehicle," his wife says when asked how police told her of the discovery. "I didn't find out till some 35 days later there were, in fact, some things such as his wallet. They also found his shoes stuck in the mud."

When she went to see the truck for herself, she says she found Lopaz's cell phone.



"Majority of everything had been deleted," she recalled, saying it wasn't the only thing that appeared to have been scrubbed. "Memory cards, his GoPro camera, a digital camera; all the memory cards were wiped clean. Nothing on them."

Lopaz had never exhibited behavior that would lead his wife to find this normal.

"He had just opened a new business. He was doing well. There would be no reason to me that he would walk away from his life at this point."

She now suspects someone stole Lopaz's dream, and life, from him, saying that prior to his disappearances he had called her several times saying someone was out to get him. He told her he'd disrespected the wrong person and wasn't going to get a chance to apologize. While his wife has her theory on who it was, she is still trying to find evidence.

"It's been ten months now, so I try to focus on being stronger for my children," she says. "They do know that he's still 'lost,' I try to give them hope."

Much of her hope has long since died. She does not expect to see Lopaz alive at this point, but does think one of his friends may know what happened.

Lopaz was 32-years-old at the time we went missing. He had medium-length dreadlocks, a beard, and several distinct tattoos: Emmett Till tattoo on his right hand, a flame tattoo on his right leg, and the words "Dear Life" tattooed on his eyelids.

If you have seen Lopaz Richardson since his disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Lopaz’s disappearance; please call the Rosenberg Police Department at (832) 595-3700 or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

