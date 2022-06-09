Houston teen shot in back while driving in possible road rage incident; suspects unknown

A teenage driver is now in stable condition after being shot in the back during a possible road rage incident late Wednesday night.

Police say the shooting happened at approximately 11:23 p.m. in southeast Houston.

HPD officers were dispatched to Dixie Drive at Lancaster Street on a suspect chasing a vehicle. The caller said they had been shot in the back and were actively driving.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON ROAD RAGE INCIDENTS

Subsequently, officers had a difficult time locating the victim while stopping at multiple locations. Around 11:40 p.m. they found the victim's orange Dodge Avenger in the 6400 block of South Loop West.

Video of the vehicle shows it had multiple gun shots to the exterior and heavy damage to the right side of the body.

HPD confirmed the driver, identified as an 18-year-old male, was shot in the back. They called Houston Fire Department to transport him to the Medical Center.

The victim is believed to be in stable condition at this time.

Police say the victim's mother was a witness to the shooting. They learned that another vehicle, with multiple suspects inside, was likely involved.

RELATED: Passenger dead after apparent road rage shooting on Beltway 8: HCSO

A passenger of the suspect vehicle was likely the shooter.

At this time there is no description of the suspects, but the investigation continues.