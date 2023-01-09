In new developments about a customer seen on camera shooting an armed robber at a taqueria in southwest Houston, FOX 26 confirmed the robber had an existing criminal history.

BACKGROUND: Houston robbery suspect shot to death by customer in taqueria on Gessner, police say

Officials said Eric Eugene Washington, 30, walked into the taqueria in the 6800 block of South Gessner Road Thursday evening brandishing, what later was discovered to be, a plastic, either airsoft or BB gun.

Surveillance video showed Washington going table to table demanding money until an unidentified customer, 46, pulled out his own gun and shot the 30-year-old several times.

SELF DEFENSE? ATTORNEY WEIGHS IN: Customer fired 9-shots, killed man robbing patrons in Houston taqueria

According to court documents, Washington previously was arrested back in December 2022 and charged with Assault of a Family Member. In fact, he was expected to show up in court on January 20.

Additionally, back in January 2015, the 30-year-old was also previously convicted of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

MORE: Customer who shot, killed robber at Houston taqueria will have case presented before grand jury

The shooter meanwhile, will have his case presented before a Harris County grand jury, officials confirmed Monday.