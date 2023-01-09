A customer seen on camera shooting an armed robber at a taqueria in southwest Houston will have his case presented before a Harris County grand jury, officials confirmed Monday.

This comes after the unidentified shooter, 46, was among several customers eating at a taqueria in the 6800 block of South Gessner Road Thursday evening.

Police said that's when a masked man came in and demanded money from the patrons while brandishing, what later was discovered to be, a plastic, either airsoft or BB gun.

One of the customers then took out his own gun and shot the robber, later identified as Eric Eugene Washington, 30, several times. He then took the stolen money from Washington and gave it back to the customers before leaving the scene.

Days after the incident, police were finally able to make contact with the 46-year-old shooter who wanted to bring him in for questioning. On Tuesday, authorities confirmed in a press release the man has not been arrested or charged, so his identity will not be released.

However, the incident will be turned over to a grand jury.