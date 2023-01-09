Houston police say an attorney is making arrangements for the customer who shot a robbery suspect at a restaurant to speak with investigators.

The man has not been charged. Police say the customer left after the Thursday night shooting in southwest Houston, and they want to speak with him.

MORE: Self-defense? Customer fired 9-shots, killed man robbing patrons in Houston taqueria

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at a taqueria in the 6800 block of South Gessner Road.

Police say the restaurant was open and customers were eating when the masked suspect came in and demanded money from the patrons.

According to police, the suspect pointed a pistol at the customers. Police at the scene said that the gun may have been plastic, either airsoft or a BB gun.

PREVIOUS: Houston robbery suspect shot to death by customer in taqueria, police say

The police department says the suspect collected money from patrons, and then one of the other customers took out his own gun and shot the suspect multiple times.

Police say the shooter then took the stolen money from the suspect and gave it back to the customers. He and the other patrons then left, officials say.

The robbery suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, and his identity has not been released.

MORE NEWS: Man shot trying to flee robbers after leaving concert with girlfriend in EaDO

On Friday, police released photos of the customer they wanted to speak with. Over the weekend, police said an attorney contacted them and is making arrangements for the customer to speak with the investigators.

Police are also asking the other customers who left to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 to provide statements regarding the incident.