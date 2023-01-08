A search is underway for a shooter after a man was hit leaving a concert with his girlfriend in east downtown (EaDo) Houston overnight Sunday.

It happened a little after midnight when Houston Police say an unidentified man in his late 20s was in the 1800 block of St. Joseph Parkway with his girlfriend. The two were walking back from a concert when they were approached by two men in a white Dodge.

The passengers reportedly demanded money from the man, who refused and tried to run away. That's when one of the robbers fired a gun twice at the man, hitting him.

The robbers got away from the scene before police arrived but were only described as two Black men. It's unclear if they got away with anything.

Meanwhile, the unidentified man was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive.

No additional information was provided, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.