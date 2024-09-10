The Brief A man is found dead after a late-night shooting in southeast Houston, with no suspect information available. Police believe multiple people were in the apartment at the time of the incident; the investigation is ongoing.



A man was found dead early Tuesday after a shooting in Southeast Houston, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officers responded to a call shortly after midnight at the Villas at Sandrock in the 12000 block of MLK Boulevard. Inside an apartment, they discovered a man in his 50s with a fatal gunshot wound. The man’s roommate, who called authorities, did not witness the shooting but heard a gunshot before finding the victim.

Police believe there were four people in the apartment at the time of the shooting. Two individuals left before officers arrived; no suspect information is available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

