Texas man charged in federal drug fraud scheme across 5 states

The Brief A federal grand jury in Louisiana indicted Darrion Denard Brooks, a 28-year-old Houston man, for allegedly using fake prescriptions to get drugs from pharmacies. Brooks is accused of conspiracy and fraud to illegally obtain controlled substances like codeine from at least eight pharmacies across five states. He faces a maximum of four years in prison for each of the five counts if he is convicted.



A federal grand jury in Louisiana has indicted a Texas man on charges related to a scheme to get prescriptions from pharmacies in at least five states by using fake prescriptions. He is then accused of selling prescription drugs on the street.

Darrion Denard Brooks, 28, of Houston, was charged with conspiracy and multiple counts of obtaining possession of controlled substances by fraud.

The backstory:

According to the indictment, from November 2023 through March 2025, Brooks and co-conspirators allegedly used fake information and identifying data, including Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) registration numbers of medical professionals, to get unauthorized prescriptions for controlled substances like codeine.

Prosecutors allege the drugs were fraudulently obtained from at least eight pharmacies in Louisiana, Texas, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee, and were intended to be sold illegally. The indictment alleges at least 11 fake prescriptions were obtained.

What's next:

Brooks faces one count of conspiracy to acquire controlled substances by fraud and to possess with intent to distribute, and four counts of obtaining possession of controlled substances by fraud. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of four years in prison for each count.