The Brief Authorities are investigating what can only be described as a horrible animal cruelty investigation in San Leon. The discovery was made at a home in the 800 block of 29th Street The owner of the home where the discovery was made is facing criminal charges.



Even seasoned animal cruelty officers couldn't believe what they uncovered at a home in the 800 block of 29th Street in San Leon.

It was Kaylee Humburger's missing cat, Cheesecake, that led to the horrifying discovery.

On social media, the property owner seems like a wonderful lady who loved to rescue cats.

"She fooled people for years," said Bobbie Medley, founder of Forgotten Pet and Wildlife Rescue.

Kaylee was calling the woman to get her cat back.

"The plan was only for a month," she said. "I was supposed to pick her up on Thursday."

The owner was there on Saturday when Kaylee and Baylee went to find Cheesecake, who the owner said was gone.

"She let us on the property," Bobbie said.

"I decided I was going to spend my Sunday out there to go see it for myself," said Grizzy Castillo, founder of Grizzy Hood News. "I was horrified. I've never stood on crushing bones as I walked. It felt like a holocaust for cats."

"We stepped on dead carcass after dead carcass, and kennel after kennel, with dead carcasses with empty cans of food," said Bobbie.

"People watching this were disgusted," said Grizzy "People were horrified. People were crying."

"I can only imagine what those cats went through," Kaylee said. "This is the worst thing I've ever seen in my life."

"It's a shame, that's wild," said Brandon Hoover, who lives nearby. "It's heartbreaking really. You can see the cans out here."

"There has to be some kind of code violation that would have sparked an investigation," said Elizabeth Hoover. "Then you would have gone in there and seen there was an animal cruelty case."

"She's kind of been staying in her truck, which explains a lot. The house is uninhabitable," said Bobbie.

"We had neighbors notifying officials to come look, come investigate please," said Grizzy. "Maybe those outcries were not heard."

"She knows hundreds of rescue people and organizations," Bobbie said. "I would have gladly stepped up."

"The only animals we know to be alive were possibly a few cats that might have escaped from their carriers," Grizzy said. "And also a horse."

Bobbie Medley says the images of what she saw will haunt her.

"Open the cage," she said. "All she had to do was open the cage, they would have had a chance."

The owner of the hoarding house of horrors is now facing criminal charges.