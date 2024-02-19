A man in his late teens was found shot to death in the front yard of a home in southwest Houston on Sunday night, police say.

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m., but police say the shooting actually occurred about an hour before on Brookmeade Drive near Bathurst Drive.

According to police, a resident was taking out the trash when she noticed the man lying in the yard. She called 911.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Brookmeade Drive.

Authorities responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead. Police say he is believed to be 18 or 19 years old, and they don't believe he lived in the neighborhood.

Police say they reviewed surveillance video that didn’t capture the shooting but did capture gunfire, confirming that the deadly incident occurred around 9:54 p.m.

There is no description of a suspect or a vehicle that may have been used in the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.