A 12-year-old girl is dead and multiple family members were taken to the hospital after a crash on SH-99 in Harris County overnight, authorities say.

The crash in the 7700 block of SH-99 was under investigation early Monday morning.

According to the sheriff, a 36-year-old driver, the driver’s 56-year-old mother, and four children – ages 1, 3, 12, and 16 – were in the vehicle.

The sheriff says the family was returning home to Conroe after visiting San Antonio for the weekend.

For some reason, the driver drove off of the roadway, struck a cable barrier, and the vehicle began to roll, authorities say.

The sheriff says the 12-year-old girl was not restrained, and she was ejected during the crash. She was pronounced dead.

Everyone in the vehicle was reportedly taken to the hospital, but the sheriff says the only other injury at this time appears to be a 16-year-old with a broken clavicle.

The sheriff says the driver – the aunt of the girl who died – did not show signs of intoxication.

The investigation into the crash continues.