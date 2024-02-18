Houston police are on the scene investigating after two people were killed in a crash on Sunday evening.

Details are very limited, but officials said the crash occurred just after 8 p.m. in the 6300 block of Richmond Avenue.

No other details have been released by authorities.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.