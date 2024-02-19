Houston police are on the scene investigating after a jeweler was shot multiple times during a robbery on Monday night.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 2400 block of Navigation, just before 9 p.m.

SUGGESTED: Houston crime: Man receives life sentence for Midtown club shooting that claimed three lives

Preliminary information released by authorities said the jeweler appeared to be setting up a jewelry sale when suspects beat him and robbed him.

Officials said the jewelry did fight back, and was shot one, then continued to fight and was shot multiple times.

Authorities stated that the jeweler may have returned fire as well, but that remains under investigation.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The jeweler was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical but stable condition.

The suspects fled on the scene on foot, and no descriptions were provided by authorities.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.