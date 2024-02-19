A man will serve a life sentence behind bars without parole for his role in a shooting at a club in Midtown that left three people dead.

Demontae Lavon Williams, 28, was found guilty of capital murder after a four-day trial for the shooting that claimed the lives of Jailyn Page, 19, Bryce Lee Goddard, 21, and Christopher Donshae Jackson, 22.

According to testimonies presented during the trial, Williams and another individual managed to enter the club, located in the 2100 block of Chenevert, armed with handguns despite security measures in place. An altercation ensued with a group of men known to them from the neighborhood, leading to gunfire.

2 suspects wanted in deadly shooting of 3 men at club in Houston's Midtown

Williams and his accomplice opened fire during the altercation, resulting in the deaths of Page and Goddard. Tragically, Jackson, who had no involvement in the altercation, was struck and killed by a stray bullet.

Jurors rejected Williams’ claims of self-defense after learning that he and his co-defendant had knowingly brought firearms into the club, anticipating a confrontation. Prosecutors emphasized that Williams could have chosen to leave the scene when the argument escalated rather than resorting to violence.

Assistant District Attorneys Jennifer Meriwether and Jamie Burro led the prosecution, expressing gratitude for the jury’s decision to hold Williams accountable for his actions.

"The victims of this senseless violence had families who cared deeply for them and promising futures ahead," stated Meriwether. "We appreciate the jury’s recognition of the truth and the justice it brings to the victims and their loved ones."

Williams appeared in court alongside his counsel, Michelle E. Beck, for the sentencing. Judge Andrea Beall presided over the trial, ultimately sentencing Williams to life without parole in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division, effective February 16, 2024. The court also made an affirmative finding regarding the use of a deadly weapon, specifically a firearm.

In light of the tragic loss of life, victim impact statements were heard off the record. Williams has filed a notice of appeal, which has been granted, although his request for an appeal bond was denied.

The community mourns the lives lost in this incident and hopes for healing and justice for the victims and their families.



