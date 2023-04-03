A man died after he was found shot at a METRO bus stop in Houston, police say.

According to HPD, an officer was doing his patrol rounds shortly after midnight Monday when he was flagged down by someone in the 9700 block of Bissonnet.

The person told him that someone was bleeding at a bus stop down the street, officials say.

The officer went to the bus stop and found a man, in his 30s, with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Houston police investigate a shooting at a bus stop on Bissonnet.

Police say it appears the shooting occurred at the bus stop.

There is no description of a suspect or suspects at this time. Police are looking for video in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.