Brenham shooting: One person killed, another shot at birthday party, reports say

One person is dead after a shooting at a birthday party, according to police.

The Brenham Police Department says they responded to a call about a shooting at a birthday party on Saturday at around 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of E Tom Green Street in Brenham. Officials were told a large group of teens was fighting and at least one person had been shot.

SUGGESTED: Baytown shooting: Man found dead 'possibly stemming from domestic violence'

When police arrived, they reportedly saw teens and parents running from the area.

Officials say they found two people shot and they were being treated by off-duty paramedics. Washington County EMS arrived and took both victims to the Baylor Scott and White emergency room.

RELATED: 2 men shot outside Westheimer hookah lounge for talking to shooter's girlfriend

One of the victims later died at the hospital reports say, and the second victim was treated and released.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Conner Caskey at 979-337-7378.