Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly crash in east Houston overnight Sunday.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez gave initial details via Twitter saying two vehicles were involved around 4 a.m. that appear to be from a wrong-way driver heading northbound on the southbound lanes.

It's unclear what type of vehicle the wrong-way driver was in, but crashed into another vehicle in the southbound lanes, killing the driver.

Both drivers were described as men, but the driver who was not going the wrong way died from the injuries he suffered in the crash. The wrong-way driver, on the other hand, was hospitalized in serious condition.

It's believed the wrong-way driver was going at excessive speeds and showed signs of impairment.

No additional information was shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.