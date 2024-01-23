Houston shooting: Argument between roommates ends in deadly shooting

The Houston Police Department is investigating following a deadly shooting on Tuesday evening.

According to officials, the shooting occurred in the 12700 block of Ashford Point Drive, just after 8 p.m.

Police said two female roommates, who are in their 20s, live at the apartment.

At some point, officials said the roommates got into an argument and one of them shot the other.

The woman that was shot was taken to the hospital by ambulance where she later died.

Authorities said the other woman has been detained.

No other details have been released by authorities.

This is a developing news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.