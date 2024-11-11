Houston community on edge as serial rapist remains at large, according to HPD

Men, women and children say they are scared and want a serial rapist to be caught fast.

"Me and my brother saw the guy, he was right there by the office, and he started staring at us, and then he said, ‘What’s up man’ and then he pulled out a gun," said one teen.

MORE NEWS: Woman killed, 2 children injured in crash involving wrong-way driver on Eastex Freeway

One teen we spoke with says she is scared after coming face to face with the man seen on video targeting women in Northwest Houston.

"The guy is walking around in different t-shirts. They say that they see him in the gas stations over there and there, seeing oh he switches up shirts," said the teenager.

The most recent attack, according to Houston police, was Friday, Nov. 8, in the young woman's complex at 3434 West Little York.

Police say the suspect is a Black male in his 20s and is wanted for four other attacks in these locations, all happening at apartment complexes on West Gulf Bank Rd.

MORE NEWS: Houston mother, son speak out after school fight video goes viral

The suspect, according to police, forces his way into apartments if the door is not unlocked, sometimes wearing a ski mask and armed with a gun.

"He messed with the woman in the neighborhood. They don’t come over here messing with the women over here. Aint no call for it," said Anthony Bean.

"Then there were times when women said he tried, and they was able to get away from him, so that’s even worse. He's basically doing it in the daytime. He really don't care," Crockett said.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app.

Roynail Crockett says, as a father, he is scared for his kids, but also other woman who call the Villa Nueva Apartments on West Gulf Bank home.

"If you do have to come outside, make sure that you are aware of your surroundings," Crockett said," I hope they catch him before we do."

Houston police say they are still looking for the suspect, and if you have any information, you are urged to call HPD Special Victims Division at 713-308-1180, or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS