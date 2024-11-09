A Houston mother and her son are sharing their perspective following the spread of a school fight video that has sparked online controversy and debate. The incident, which occurred during the first week of school at Cesar Chavez High School, led to a student being concussed and experiencing severe depression.

Karlina Triplet, the mother of the student in question, spoke to FOX 26 defending her son, Jashaun Adams, after he was attacked online for his involvement in the altercation. "He shouldn’t have taken my son’s money," said Triplet, explaining the motive behind the confrontation.

PREVIOUS STORY: Parents demand accountability after fight at Cesar Chavez High School leaves child with concussion

The fight, captured on video and widely shared on social media, showed Adams questioning another student about the whereabouts of his money and leading to a physical altercation involving two other students. The amount in dispute was $20.

Janet Gallo, the mother of the other student involved, expressed her distress to FOX 26: "They assaulted him over three dollars. Because of three dollars, my son almost lost his life."

The school’s response to the incident included a three-day suspension for Adams and a stay-away order. The injured student has since transferred schools and was medically diagnosed with a concussion that only allows him to attend school for half a day and is suffering from severe depression.

Adams expressed regret about the situation and cautioned others against similar actions. Triplet advised parents to instruct their children on the consequences of theft.

"I don’t wish nothing bad on him. I just wish he doesn’t do that again. If it was a different person, it could’ve been worse with another person," Adams said.

"My advice is for them to teach their kids not to take money from them for you and your friend not to take money from somebody," Triplet said.