The Brief A Cesar Chavez High School student was assaulted by three other students in a school bathroom. The student's parents are frustrated with the school administration's response to the incident and are concerned about the safety of their son and other students. The family is calling for increased security measures and stricter disciplinary actions to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.



Parents of a Cesar Chavez High School student are demanding accountability from both the school and the Houston Independent School District after their son suffered a concussion and faced cyberbullying stemming from a fight with three students in a school bathroom.

The incident occurred in the first week of school and involved a confrontation allegedly over money. A recording of the violent episode has been widely shared among the student body, adding to the distress of the victim and his family.

Janet Gallo, the student’s mother, shared her devastation with FOX 26: "Heartbroken, because no parent would ever want to see their child treated that way, especially when he didn’t deserve it. Knowing the type of child that you have, he didn’t deserve it."

The parents told FOX 26 that their son was misled into the restroom for a supposed conversation only to be ambushed.

"They lured him to the restroom telling him they just wanted to have a conversation with him. It was during a school period. He went in there thinking they were just going to talk to him. They blocked the exit so he could not get out. He had no other option but to defend himself," Gallo said.

Carlos Aguirre, the father of the assaulted student, voiced frustration regarding the school administration’s lack of response: "They weren’t of much help. When we came to talk with the principal, it seemed like she wasn't interested. It was as if she didn't care about what had happened."

In light of the event, the parents have filed a police report with the HISD Police and the Houston Police Department.

FOX 26 reached out to HISD to get their response to the video that circulated online and to see if the district is investigating. The district sent the following statement:

"Administrators are aware of an altercation that occurred at Cesar Chavez High School involving several students. We do not condone this behavior and the incident is being handled in accordance with the District’s Code of Conduct. Our top priority is the safety and well-being of all our students and staff."

The family's son, now recovering from his concussion, has been transferred to another school, and under medical advice, can only attend for half-days.

The change comes as Gallo expresses concerns about school safety: "I feel like there's not enough security. My main thing is, I don’t want a child getting killed in the school. My son could’ve almost gotten killed. If he wouldn't have gotten up on his own from that restroom, then what would've happened?"